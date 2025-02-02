The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast

streams anime based on's manga as it airs in Japan

Lee George is the voice director, and Zach Bolton produced the dub . Macy Anne Johnson is in charge of adaptation. Matt Grounds is the mixer, and Sawyer Pfledderer is the engineer.

The anime premiered on January 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU /SOTSU ) is directing the anime at Satelight . He is also the sound director. Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Pokémon ) is handling the series composition. Shuji Maruyama ( Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is designing the characters. Maruyama is also the chief animation director along with Hideaki Onishi and Ayako Ito . Koichiro Kameyama ( Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ) is composing the music.

Hikaru Makishima is performing the opening theme song "Cuz I," and Aya Uchida is performing the ending theme song "Explosive Heart."

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:

Asagaki Togo, the Red Ranger, is defeated by the ultimate evil organization during their final faceoff. He was sure he was about to die, but instead he was reborn in a completely different world! There, he becomes an adventurer to help those in need, transforms into Kizuna Red and continues his fight for justice! Enjoy this heroic tale of a Ranger protecting another world!

Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library last April.

Nakayoshi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in November 2020. Square Enix published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on December 12.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.