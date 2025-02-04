2nd That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Film Reveals Title, Studio, February 2026 Debut

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) franchise revealed at the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival on Tuesday the title, studio, and teaser visual of its second anime film. Gekijō-ban Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Sōkai no Namida-hen ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Blue Sea Arc) will open in Japan in February 2026. 8-Bit is producing the film's animation. Bandai Namco Filmworks ' "isekai channel" YouTube account also streamed the event.

Thetelevision anime will also get a fourth season.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The anime's 48.5 episode aired a week earlier than the season's premiere in March. The show aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. The season ended with its 24th episode (the overall 72nd episode of the anime) on September 27.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

Atsushi Nakayama returned to direct the series at 8-Bit , and Toshizo Nemoto ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus ) oversaw the series scripts. Ryōma Ebata returned as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden returned from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus to compose the music.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.