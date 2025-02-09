Me and Roboco Anime Film Reveals More Multiverse Roboco Cast Members, Fist of the North Star-Inspired Video

This year's 11th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed more cast members for the upcoming Me & Roboco anime film on Monday. Each of the new cast members will be playing a "multiverse" version of Roboco. The film's official website and social media accounts also posted a second Multiverse Roboco promotional video (heavily inspired by Fist of the North Star ), a visual assembling the Multiverse Robocos, and a visual for Roboco (classic sci-fi action worldline):

Image via x.com © 宮崎周平／集英社・劇場版「僕とロボコ」製作委員会

Image via boku-to-roboco.com © 宮崎周平／集英社・劇場版「僕とロボコ」製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Image via x.com © 宮崎周平／集英社・僕とロボコ製作委員会

The film's staff had revealed in December that the film's story will have a "multiverse" storyline. As previously announced, the film will feature a Roboco from a "straightforward battle world line" that Mayumi Tanaka (voice of Luffy in One Piece ) will voice.

Shun Matsuo will continue to play the "normal" Roboco.

The film has been delayed from winter 2024 to April 18, 2025 to improve the film's quality.

The television anime of Shūhei Miyazaki 's Me & Roboco ( Boku to Roboko ) manga premiered in December 2022 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, and ended in June 2023. Each episode was five minutes long. Crunchyroll began streaming the television anime in July 2023.

Akitarō Daichi (2001 Fruits Basket , Ninja Girl & Samurai Master , Kodocha ) is returning from the earlier television anime to direct the film at Studio Gallop .

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service and Viz Media both publish the manga in English digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release. Viz Media also began releasing the manga in compiled volumes digitally in October 2021, and it describes the story:

In a world where most families own a cute maid robot, average elementary kid Bondo hopes for one of his own. But the wacky robot who shows up is anything but average!

Miyazaki launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2020.