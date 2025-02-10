Undead Unluck Manga Gets 3rd Novel

Hiteishatachi no Aoharu na Kōkō Seikatsu ships on April 4

Shueisha is listing that Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck manga is getting a new novel on April 4 titled Hiteishatachi no Aoharu na Kōkō Seikatsu (The Youthful High School Life of the Negators).

The story follows Fuuko, who is preparing for the school festival in the middle of her lively high school life when mishaps occur.

The series received two previous novels in 2022 and 2023.

Tozuka published the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump as a one-shot in January 2019, and then launched a serialized version in the magazine in January 2020. Viz Media began publishing the manga digitally in January 2020, and began publishing it in print in May 2021. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga digitally. The manga ended its magazine serialization on January 27.

The series' 27th and final volume ships in April and includes new content.

Viz Media describes the first volume:

All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold.

A television anime of the manga premiered in October 2023. The series streamed on Hulu . The anime ended with its 24th episode in March 2024.

A new one-hour anime special will debut in winter 2025. The special will feature a completely original story written by Tozuka. Tozuka also designed a new UMA creature for the special.

Source: Shueisha