Kenshiro Sakamoto's Crazy Sun Manga Ends

Horror action manga about poor siblings launched in October 2023

GOT Corporation 's Comic MeDu website published the 17th and final chapter on Friday of Kenshiro Sakamoto 's Crazy Sun manga on Friday.

Image via PR Times © Kenshiro Sakamoto, GOTcorporation

Sakamoto launched the manga on the website in October 2023. Sakamoto stated on X (formerly Twitter ) on Friday that the manga will get a compiled volume release digitally. Sakamoto also posted an illustration to commemorate the manga's ending:

The horror action manga is about Taiyō, who lives with his younger sister Hinata. They are poor, but they are happy together. But suddenly, a creepy insect-like creature starts attacking them every night. When they are finally cornered, a mysterious woman appears before them. What does she intend to do with the siblings?

Sakamoto launched the Yūcha to Maō ( The Brave and the Demon King ) manga in February 2021, and ended the series in July 2023. The manga's fifth and final volume released in November 2023.

Sakamoto launched the Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure ( Fairy Tail: Happy no Daibōken ) spinoff manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing Sakamoto's Pitch-Black Ten manga in English.

Sakamoto most recently launched the Hametsu Flag Kaihi no Tame Yamaoku e Hikikomotteita Saikyō no Akuyaku wa, Tasuketa Heroine ni Yotte Omote Butai e Tatasareru (The Strongest Villain Who Retreated Deep Into the Mountains to Avoid Ruin, is Forced to Take Center Stage by the Heroine He Rescued) manga with Kōta Kaedehara in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine on December 24.