Atelier Resleriana Smartphone Game Teases New Chapter With New Character
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator (Atelier Resleriana: Wasurerareta Renkinjutsu to Kyokuya no Kaihо̄sha) game began streaming a video for the game, teasing a new chapter in the story. The game shows Resna (in a new appearance) traveling by ship to a new continent, before hinting at a new character, and showing the game's new subtitle of "Sen no Kuniguni to Banbutsu no Kanrisha" (A Thousand Countries and the Guardian of All Creation).
The new chapter arrives on March 6.
The official website for the game's English version also announced on January 27 that the English version will end service on March 28.Gust, Koei Tecmo, and Akatsuki Games Inc. released the game for iOS and Android in Japan in September 2023, and launched globally for iOS, Android, and PC via Steam in January 2024.
The story follows fledgling alchemist Resna, her best friend and beastgirl knight Isana, self-proclaimed "handsome adventurer" Roman, and Resna's alchemy teacher Saskia. Resna aims to bring the forgotten art of alchemy to the world.
Takahiro (Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Chained Soldier) is in charge of the story and series composition. Series creator Shinichi Yoshiike is supervising. Umiu Geso (Cardfight!! Vanguard, Fire Emblem Heroes) and tokki are designing the characters.
Gust is also developing a stand-alone home console game in the series titled Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Kurenai no Renkinjutsushi to Shiro no Shugosha: Resleriana no Atelier). The game will debut on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in 2025 in both Japanese and English.
