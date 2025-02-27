×
Live-Action My Special One Film Reveals Cast for In-Story Idol Group

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Includes members from real-life idol groups, including Keito Kimura, Jūtarō Yamanaka, Naru Ōkubo, NAOYA

The official website for the live-action film of Momoko Kōda's My Special One (Kimi ga Tokubetsu) manga revealed the cast members for the in-story idol group LiKE LEGEND on Friday. The cast members all come from real-life idol or pop groups.

likelegend_cast

The cast members of LiKE LEGEND, including the film's previously announced main actor Kazuya Ōhashi from Naniwa Danshi, include:

  • Keito Kimura from FANTASTICS (upper left in image above) as Kanato Asuma
  • Jūtarō Yamanaka from M!LK (upper right) as Haru Kurusu
  • Kazuya Ōhashi from Naniwa Danshi (top row center) as Kouta Kirigaya
  • Naru Ōkubo from DXTEEN (lower left) as Yu Haruna
  • NAOYA from MAZZEL (lower right) as Itsuki Naruse

1st visual for live-action My Special One film
Image via My Special One live-action film's X/Twitter account
© 幸田もも子／集英社・映画「君がトクベツ」製作委員会

Mei Hata (bottom part of visual above) plays protagonist Sahoko Wakaume, while Naniwa Danshi idol group member Kazuya Ōhashi (top part of visual above) plays Kouta Kirigaya.

Ayato Matsuda (live-action Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai) is directing the film, with a script by Satoko Okazaki (live-action My Dress-Up Darling). The film will open in Japan on June 20.

special.jpg.png
© Momoko Kōda, Shueisha
Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's story:
A girl who has sworn off beautiful boys meets a gorgeous pop star determined to win her heart!

After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate attacks to win her heart!

Kōda launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in March 2019, and ended it on January 10. Shueisha shipped the manga's 10th compiled book volume in Japan in August 2022.

The manga went on hiatus in October 2022 due to Kōda's poor health, but resumed serialization last June.

Viz Media published the manga's eighth volume in November 2024.

Sources: My Special One live-action film's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

