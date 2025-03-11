Fermat no Ryōri TV Anime's Teaser Announces July Premiere

New teaser visual also unveiled

The staff for the television anime of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Fermat no Ryōri ( Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga posted a new teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the anime on Tuesday. The video reveals the anime's July premiere date in the IMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels.

The anime's main cast members include:

Ryōsuke Shirakawa as Gaku Kitada



Taito Ban as Kai Asakura



The manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on September 28, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The manga will end in the 40th volume. The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.

The Aoashi manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.



