News
Fermat no Ryōri TV Anime Casts Ryōsuke Shirakawa, Taito Ban
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri (Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga revealed the anime's two main cast members on Thursday.
Kobayashi launched the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth volume on September 28, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation.
The manga inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.
Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno. The manga will end in the 40th volume. The manga won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards.
The Aoashi manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.
Sources: Fermat no Ryōri anime's website, Comic Natalie