Teogonia Anime Reveals Aimi Noda's Opening Theme in 2nd Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Tsukasa Tanimai 's Teogonia light novel series revealed the show's second promotional video on Friday. The below video reveals and previews Aimi Noda's opening theme song "Shoudou" (Impulse).

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc © TSUKASA TANIMAI/SHUFU TO SEIKATSU SHA CO., LTD./TEOGONIA Project

The series will debut on, andon April 11 at 24:30 (effectively April 12 at 12:30 a.m.). The show will stream simultaneously in Japan onstarting on April 12 at 12:30 a.m.will stream the anime.

The anime stars:

Kunihiro Mori ( Phantom in the Twilight , SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Tomoyasu Okubo (scenario for This Ugly Yet Beautiful World , D.Gray-man ) is in charge of series scripts, light novels illustrator Kōichirō Kawano is designing the characters, and Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki Hanma , Hyakko ) is composing the music. WOWMAX is producing the project. STU48 performs the ending theme song "Tsuki to Boku to Atarashii Jibun" (The Moon, Me, and My New Self).

Additional staff includes:

Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures describes the story:

It's a time of warfare where relentless battles continue between human and demi-human tribes like the Ash Monkeys (Macaque) and pig people (Ogres) invading human lands.

Kai, a boy from the village of Rag, spends his days immersed in battle to protect his village. Amidst the harsh battles enforced by those possessing immense power known as "guardian bearers," and as his comrades fall one by one, Kai suddenly recalls memories he shouldn't have experienced - memories of a world with advanced technology and knowledge of people's lives beyond this world. And thus, although Kai was just a villager, he soon finds himself embroiled in great trials...

A magnificent fantasy tale unfolds, chronicling the struggle and growth of a single boy in a harsh world.

Tanimai launched the web novel on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the latest update was in October 2023. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha is releasing the novel series in book form under its Pash! Books label with illustrations by Kōichirō Kawano , and released the third novel volume in June 2019. PASH! Bunko will release a new paperback version of the novels starting on April 4.

Shunsuke Aoyama launched a manga adaptation on the Pash Up! website in 2018. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha released the 12th manga volume on July 5, and will release the 13th volume on April 4.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novels in English.

Source: Press release





