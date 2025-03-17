The Unaware Atelier Master Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, March 30 Advance Streaming

The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Tokino 's The Unaware Atelier Master ( Kanchigai no Atelier Meister: Eiyū Party no Moto Zatsuyō-Gakari ga, Jitsu wa Sentō Igai ga SSS Rank Datta to Iu Yoku Aru Hanashi ) light novel series revealed on Monday more cast, the anime's second promotional video, and March 30 advance streaming (one week before its television broadcast) on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services in Japan at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT). The video previews the opening theme song "FACSTORY" by MeseMoa. and the ending theme song "Haru ni Kiete" (Vanish in the Spring) by LOT SPiRiTS .

The newly announced cast members are:

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Golnova

Saori Hayami as Marlefiss

Mayu Yoshioka as Bandana

The anime will stream one week in advance of its television broadcast premiere on the d Anime Store and ABEMA services. It will then run on Japanese television on April 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), on April 7, and on BS- on April 8.

The anime stars:

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and will publish the 11th volume on March 19. Zounose illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume will release on March 19.