Manga Plus Adds Simulpub of New Märchen Crown Manga by Oshi no Ko's Aka Akasaka

Image via Oricon News' X/Twitter account © Aka Akasaka, Aoi Kujira, Ajichika, Shueisha

Märchen Crown

Geek Circle Crisis

Ajichika

'sservice began a simulpub of, Aoi Kujira, and's new manga on Tuesday. Akasaka (), is writing the story, Kujira () is composing the series' story, andartistis drawing the series.

The service describes the story:

Rapunzel is a young girl who lives atop a tall tower and knows nothing of the outside world. One day she meets a boy named Mikel, who climbs the tower, and their destiny to change the world begins to unfold! The creators of " Oshi no Ko " and " Record of Ragnarok " form an incredible team to bring you the ultimate love story!

The manga debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine on Wednesday.

Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga ended in November 14. The 16th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 18.

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service released the manga in English digitally. Yen Press licensed the manga for print release.

The television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime became the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The anime's second season premiered in July 2024 on Tokyo MX and over 29 other channels throughout Japan. The anime also streamed simultaneously on the ABEMA service in Japan. HIDIVE streams the anime's English dub .

The anime's third season will premiere in 2026.

Source: MANGA Plus ' X/Twitter account and website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.