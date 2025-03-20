Introduction to Mineralogy TV Anime Reveals More Cast in Promo Video

Aniplex unveiled a promotional video and more cast on Thursday for the television anime of Keiichirō Shibuya 's Introduction to Mineralogy ( Ruri no Hōseki ) manga.

The new cast members include (note character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Yume Miyamoto as Yōko Imari

as Yōko Imari Saki Hayashi as Shōko Seto

Misuzu Yamada as Aoi Kasamaru

The anime will premiere this year and stars Miyari Nemoto as Ruri Tanigawa and Asami Seto as Nagi Arato.

Shingo Fujii ( ONIMAI: I'm Now Your Sister! ) is directing the anime at Studio Bind . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Princess Tutu , Rurouni Kenshin ) is in charge of series composition. Mayu Fujii ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II episode animation director) is designing the characters. Kōhei Yoshida is the sound director. Daisuke Achiwa and Kazuki Yanagawa are composing the music. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.

The "science adventure" story follows high school student Ruri, a girl who loves minerals and jewelry. One day, she meets mineralogy graduate student Nagi who pulls her into the world of mineralogy.

Shibuya launched the series in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in 2019. Kadokawa shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume on September 13.

