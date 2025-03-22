Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 4 Anime's Teaser Trailer Highlights Resort Hawaiians

New teaser visual features Mami Nanami

The official website for the anime of Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga unveiled a new teaser trailer and teaser visual for the anime's fourth season on Saturday. The teaser highlights the season's story setting at the Spa Resort Hawaiians . The visual highlights the character Mami Nanami.

Image via natalie.mu © 宮島礼吏・講談社／「彼女、お借りします」製作委員会2025

The fourth season will premiere in July and will run for two(quarters of a year) with a break in between.

The anime's returning cast includes:

The staff at TMS Entertainment is returning from the third season. However, Kazuomi Koga , the director of the first two seasons, is replacing the third season's director Shin'ya Une in the fourth season.

The new season will cover the Hawaiians arc.

The anime's third season premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide except in Asia.

The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in July 2022.