Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Game Streams Opening Animation

The staff for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra smartphone game previewed the game's opening animation footage at its AnimeJapan 2025 booth on Saturday. The game's official YouTube channel began streaming the video on Sunday. The video features the game's theme song "lighthouse" by FictionJunction with LINO LEIA as the main vocalist. SHAFT produced the animation in collaboration with PINE JAM . (LDH animation is also credited for collaborating on production.)

The game will launch on March 27, following a delay from last year for the staff to "ensure even higher quality in the final game." It will launch for iOS and Android devices and also be available for PC via Steam .

Pokelabo ( Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo is also administering the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The Japanese version of Magia Record ended service on PC on July 1, and for iOS and Android on July 3. The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.