Nintendo announced on its new Nintendo Today! app on Friday that the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda franchise will open worldwide on March 26, 2027. A video on the Nintendo Today! app streamed the news with the title screen BGM from The Legend of Zelda for the NES.

Image via Nintendo Today! © Nintendo

Nintendo is financing over 50% of the production, and Sony is also co-financing. Maze Runner director Wes Ball is attached to helm the project. Franchise co-creator, Nintendo Representative Director, and Nintendo Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto will produce the film, along with Avi Arad , Chairman of Arad Productions Inc. Derek Connolly ( Jurassic World ) is writing the script. Sony will also be responsible for distribution.

Talks on producing a film adaptation for the franchise have emerged over the years, including a discussion between the Detective Pikachu film writers.

The idea of a live-action Legend of Zelda television series was teased by The Wall Street Journal in 2015 with plans to appear on Netflix , but Nintendo denied the accuracy of the report. Entertainment magazine and website The Wrap reported in 2019 that Adi Shankar was in talks to produce a Legend of Zelda television series however Shankar followed up on Instagram that he was producing an animated Devil May Cry series, which premieres on April 3.

The original announcement followed the successful 3D animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie , which opened in the U.S. and in over 60 markets worldwide in April 2023.

The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom , the first mainline game in the series that stars Zelda as the main playable character, as opposed to Link, launched for Nintendo Switch on September 26. The top-down game features an artstyle similar to the remake of The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening , which shipped for Switch in September 2019.

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Switch game debuted in May 2023. The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time. Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017.