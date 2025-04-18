Pierrot, Asahi Production Enter Capital, Business Partnership

Companies had announced business partnership last year

Pierrot

Asahi Production

andannounced on Friday that they have formally entered into a capital and business partnership. As part of the new capital partnership,will purchase and acquire new shares in

The two companies had announced last October that they had signed a business partnership agreement to strengthen the system for stable production of high-quality anime works.

The companies stated that as they have collaborated since last year and had personnel exchanges in production, they decided that creating a production environment that leveraged each company's strengths was effective, and decided to also enter into a capital partnership. The companies stated the new capital partnership will strengthen collaboration between Pierrot 's production capabilities on long-term anime works and Asahi Production 's technical capabilities in photography and CG.

Asahi Production was established in 1973, and is known for the animation production of anime series such as B-PROJECT Passion*Love Call , Blue Drop , A Galaxy Next Door , Giant Beasts of Ars , Gushing Over Magical Girls , Hello Kitty Ringo no Mori no Fantasy , Peach Boy Riverside , Sugar Bunnies , and the WAVE!! -Let's go surfing!! trilogy film.

Yūji Nunokawa founded Pierrot in 1979. Since then, the studio has worked on a large number of works including The Wonderful Adventures of Nils , Urusei Yatsura , Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files , Naruto , Boruto , Tokyo Ghoul , Black Clover , and Bleach .

Michiyuki Honma is the company's current president and CEO. The company's main studio is headquartered in Tokyo.

Pierrot rebranded its second studio to " Pierrot Films " last July.