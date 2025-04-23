'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Season 2 Teaser Unveils Updated Staff, July Debut

The official website for the anime of Hirukuma 's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) light novel series unveiled on Wednesday the second season's teaser visual and promotional video, returning cast, new and returning staff, and July premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels.

Jun Fukuyama and Kaede Hondo return as Hakkon (Boxxo) and Lammis, respectively, in the second season.

Takashi Yamamoto ( Jewelpet Twinkle , Nanatsuiro Drops ) will replace Noriaki Akitaya as director for the second season at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls both seasons, Domestic Girlfriend ) returns to oversee the series scripts, Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood ) is again adapting Yūki Hagure 's original designs for animation, while the first season's chief animation director Naoki Yamauchi is also designing the characters for the second season.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2023. streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.

