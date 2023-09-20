'Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon' Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season ended on Wednesday

The official website for the anime of Hirukuma 's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) light novel series announced on Wednesday that the series is getting a second season. Chief animation director Naoki Yamauchi drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

© 昼熊・KADOKAWA/「自動販売機に生まれ変わった俺は迷宮を彷徨う」製作委員会

The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Wednesday.

© 昼熊・KADOKAWA/「自動販売機に生まれ変わった俺は迷宮を彷徨う」製作委員会

The anime premiered on July 5 on theandchannels, and it also ran in BSis streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English

Noriaki Akitaya (Bakuman. all three seasons, ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) directed the anime at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi ( The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls both seasons, Domestic Girlfriend ) oversaw the series scripts, and Takahiro Sakai ( Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood ) adapted Yūki Hagure 's original designs for animation. Yūta Uraki and Keita Takahashi composed the music. Slowcurve Co., Ltd. produced the anime. BRADIO perform the opening theme song "Fanfare." Peel the Apple perform the ending theme song "Itsumo no Soup" (The Usual Soup).

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.

Sources: Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.