Manga Up! Global Adds Mosae Nohara's From the Red Fog Manga

Manga launches on service on Friday

Manga UP! Global revealed that it has added Mosae Nohara 's From the Red Fog ( Akai Kiri no Naka kara ) manga on Friday.

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Born in darkness, a young boy steps into the light. Raised in a cellar steeped in solitude, his entrance into English society at the turn of the nineteenth century is anything but painless. From place to place he journeys, seeking companions who share his unusual interests. But always, always a red fog follows, consuming everything in its path…

Nohara launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in June 2020. The manga ended in its fifth compiled book volume in October 2022. Yen Press published the manga's five volumes in English physically from 2022 to 2023.

Nohara recently ended the Abel and the Demon Lord ( Abel to Makai no Ō ) manga on Marcn 18. Nohara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in February 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 25.

Nohara launched the manga adaptation of the new BEM anime on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website and app in July 2019. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2019, and the third and final volume in September 2020.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.