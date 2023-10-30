Game Reviewby Rebecca Silverman,
Little Goody Two-Shoes Game Review
PC (Steam)
|Description:
|
As a baby, Elise was found in the forest by Holle, who took her in and raised her. Now after Holle's death, Elise is still living in the cottage outside the village of Kieferberg, spending her days helping the villagers, managing her reputation, and maybe even pursuing romance with a few of the ladies…at least until the day she finds a pair of beautiful red shoes buried in her garden. When she learns the tale of a Being in the forest who will grant wishes for a price, Elise begins to explore the possibility of her dreams of riches coming true ever night at midnight. But will the price be worth the reward?
|Review:
|
The first thing you'll likely notice about Little Goody Two-Shoes is the name and its apparent juxtaposition with Elise's character. Today, we use the phrase "goody two-shoes" to describe someone who is sanctimoniously perfect, which comes from the 18th-century children's book Little Goody Two-Shoes, which was, to put it mildly, moralizing. The anonymous text (sometimes attributed to Oliver Goldsmith, although that's unlikely to be the truth) follows a girl who only has one shoe to her name and gets a second as the reward for her kindness and goodness. "Goody" in the 18th-century context is simply a shortening of "goodwife," itself used more or less in place of Mrs./Miss at the time. This is something that the game creators are very aware of, and the title is a somewhat tongue-in-cheek reference to the children's book because Elise is anything but cloyingly good – she's really just out to make her dreams of riches come true.
It's worth noting that the title isn't the only literary reference lurking in this game, and understanding that does enhance the experience of playing it. Elise's shoes, which kick off the whole adventure, are bright red, a reference to Hans Christian Andersen's The Red Shoes, wherein a girl named Karen (who also dreams of wealth represented by red shoes) becomes so proud of her shoes that she is cursed to dance until the only way to make it stop is to cut off her feet. Elise is much more Karen than Two-Shoes, although it must be said that she hides her ambition a bit better. That's important because her adoptive grandmother is named Holle, like the title character in the fairy tale Frau Holle, part of the tale type known as "The Kind and the Unkind Girls" where the one is rewarded for her care, and the other is punished for her lack. It's in Elise's best interest – and the player's – to be the kind girl rather than the Karen. (Holle is also a version of an ancient Germanic goddess, which may or may not be a factor here.)
The game is a narrative role-playing adventure, combining a story affected by the player's choices in a series of dialogue choices and with whom to help, the necessity to manage Muffy, the town gossip who can make or break Elise's reputation, and exploration with mini-games. The narrative portion also includes a yuri dating sim element, with Elise able to choose between romancing three women, two in the town, and the mysterious "selenic wanderer" Rozenmarine. Regardless of who you pick, conversations with all three will provide important information and occasional helpful items. The gameplay is divided between day and night, with daytime being the basic Stardew Valley game style. Elise wanders about town and the environs, picking up clues for the nighttime, building trust and love with other characters, and making money. Then, at midnight, the game shifts into horror mode, with Elise exploring various phantasmagorical locations in pursuit of the mysterious Him who grants wishes for what it's easy to see is a terrible price. (Easy for us, that is.)
Little Goody Two-Shoes isn't a perfect game. It has a lot of outstanding elements and is interesting throughout. Still, the frustration factor of the quick reaction mini-games that make up the work sections and the difficulties of navigating the midnight scenes without dying repeatedly detract from the overall fun. I'd try this on console before PC, but it is worth at least attempting for its aesthetic and interesting combination of themes.
|Grade:
|
Overall : B-
Graphics : A-
Sound/Music : A-
Gameplay : C
Presentation : B+
+ Beautiful retro art, good soundtrack. Interesting use of literary and fairy tale themes and division of day/night gameplay.
|discuss this in the forum |