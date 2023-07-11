One Piece Episode 1068 is yet another solid entry in the ongoing ever-growing hits catalog of Toei's run with the Wano arc.
Topically it's a grab-bag episode of sorts, jumping around to a few different set pieces. Izo versus CP0, Law and Kid recovering after the battle with Big Mom, Hiyori playing the shamisen over Shogun Orochi, and the ongoing fight on the rooftop between Kaido and Luffy. In prior episodes, I have frequently lamented the sheer breadth of scenes and characters and sub-plots running through Wano, as I feel it pulls the audience in too many directions at once with too little payoff. This episode should theoretically fall within that grievance, but I think it ends up a strong episode despite that for three main reasons.
First and most selfishly, I like all the characters this episode focuses on. It's bias, sue me. But I do think that's part of my issue with the high number of character stories - your mileage with each tale can vary wildly depending on who is in the spotlight.
Second, 1068's varied stories feel impactful because we are getting to see the dramatic conclusions/climaxes to threads that have been built up over the past few years. It can be hard to watch episodes that feel like they barely move the needle forward on too many stories, but this week we get almost the opposite effect where multiple big conclusions land at once. Izo's mortal battle with CP0 and Hiyori revealing her true intentions to Orochi are HUGE moments, and God they just feel great to watch. It's especially satisfying given how the manga handled Izo's death (or rather, didn't), so it's nice to have a more dramatic moment for such a prominent character in the arc.
Third, I think the direction is just superb in this episode. Lots of brilliant shots in this episode that wow in a fundamentally different way than flashy explosion punches. Hiyori is framed by the setting sun while the shadow of her father disappears into smoke as she plays the last song Orochi will ever hear in his life and her reflection glimmers in his eyes. Kaido stands stock still as the scene transitions to the fading memory of Charlotte Linlin when they first met. This is cinema baby, and I can't get enough.
I'm in Love with the Villainess is a show that wastes no time in getting to the heart of what it wants to be.― I'm in Love with the Villainess is a show that wastes no time in getting to the heart of what it wants to be. In fact, this show probably breaks the record for how quickly someone gets transported to a new world and immediately accepts their circumstances. This anime tells the story of Rae...
There's no sugarcoating it. The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is one of the most painfully derivative fantasy anime out there.― There's no sugarcoating it. The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is one of the most painfully derivative fantasy anime out there. All the expected clichés are out in full force. When it comes to the characters, we have an overpowered protagonist who can easil...
They're back! The zombie apocalypse has never been so welcome as it is in Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead! Also check out our reviewers' takes on Dark Gathering, School for Heroes, Masterful Cat is Depressed Today, My Happy Marriage, Reborn as a Vending Machine, Now I Wander the Dungeon, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Summer 2023 Anime Preview Guid...
BONES president Masahiko Minami and co-founder and animator Toshihiro Kawamoto reflect on the studio's biggest hits and their upcoming anniversary project, Metallic Rouge.― In the 25 years since its inception, Studio Bones has become synonymous with quality. The studio has an incomparable amount of hits under its belt that appeal to a broad audience. Cowboy Bebop has earned its status as a certifie...
It feels like a fantasy from the perspective of an eleven-year-old boy who knows pretty ladies are neat but isn't entirely sure what they want to do with them. Which makes all the sexcapades with the robots stick out even more strangely.― It's best never to go all-in on making disliking something part of your personality, least of all when you've got to come back to try to evaluate more of it fairly...
What appears on the surface as a fantasy romance also tackles sensitive topics like racial discrimination in a surprisingly frank way.― For fans of the source manga by Yu Tomofuji, there is one burning question that this anime adaptation brings up: can all fifteen volumes fit comfortably into twenty-four episodes? While the answer isn't final at this halfway point, it is apparent that the show is do...
Kirari Cosplay wins World Cosplay Summit USA Finals as Madoka and Homura!― On the evening of Day 2, Anime Expo returned with another year of the World Cosplay Summit and the AX Masquerade. Usually falling on Day 3, the key event was pushed up to land on the traditional Sunday late-night slot. Unfortunately, that put the shared stage show up against two other highly anticipated events: AX Summer Fes...
Tsukihime is returning with a brand-new route! Also, an interesting article by Art-Eater points out the similarities between Final Fantasy IV and the Terry Gilliam film, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.― Welcome back, folks! We've got AX and Independence Day behind us; hopefully, the rest of the summer is smoother from here. Anime Expo looks like a ton of fun, but every year you hear about the ho...
For anime fans suffering from a strong case of FOMO, don't worry. You're not missing anything.― Aniplex brought special guests—voice actors Soma Saito and Rie Takahashi, as well as producer Masami Niwa—to kick off the 2023 adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin at Anime Expo. Coming twenty-seven years later, the second TV anime series comes at a controversial time in light of Nobuhiro Watsuki's criminal rec...
While Chris is by far the most interesting and enjoyable aspect of the anime, the show's complex world and interesting supporting cast bring out the best in her character.― When it comes down to it, Reborn to Master the Blade is a fish-out-of-water tale—and not just thanks to Inglis' new body. Despite being reincarnated in the same world, Inglis—or "Chris" as she is commonly known in her second life...