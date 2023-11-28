How would you rate episode 9 of

Ragna Crimson Episode 9 doesn't change the status quo too much from Episode 8, but it introduces a huge shot of excellent comedy and character-building.

For the character-centric elements, Starlia takes center stage. This episode serves as an extended introduction to the Silverine Princess and gives us insights into her nature and her past. We learn that her sense of moral clarity is unparalleled, and has been ever since she was a little girl. Her ability to perceive the intent in others - whether by their aura, by her sight, or even her keen sense of smell - allows her to know the true nature of those around her. This has allowed her to move from success to success and navigate difficult political situations despite her young age and relative inexperience. Essentially, her capacity to size someone up is just as keen as the edges of the blades she hones.

I like this aspect of Starlia's character. She is confident but rightfully so, and her results speak for themselves. She is honest and daring. She has assembled the Argentum Corps by filling it with staff who are just as capable as she is. This makes for a compelling character in any situation but particularly as a counterpoint to Ragna and Crimson. Both Ragna and Crimson have very murky ties to one another, a mixture of convenience and transaction slathered in volatility from both of their compulsions. Starlia provides a healthy counterbalance to their impetuosity.

But perhaps the best part is the sheer comedic brilliance of the episode. I'm usually not a fan of love-at-first-sight setups, but this one works for me. That Ragna is just a sword-headed dude to Starlia is hilariously goofy, and she is so unbelievably smitten with him it just makes all these scenes a treat. This also acts as a nice pressure release from the rather grim happenings elsewhere, and I remember this section winning me over in the manga as well.

