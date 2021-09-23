Nick and Nicky catch up on the seafaring adventures of Fena: Pirate Princess but hit choppy waters when it turns out the story's titular character is given little agency in her own destiny.

Nicky

Hey, Nick, or should I say "Ahoy!" That's pirate speak for "Hello". You see, I'm working hard to to become more fluent. It's best to prepared if we're gonna be traveling on the high seas in This Week in Anime. And don't forget to bring an extra pair of sea legs!

Nick

Sadly, I've yet to gather enough blackmail material to get editorial to greenlight my planned 100+ part TWIA series on One Piece , so for now we'll have to sate our scurvy with a different pirate anime. This one doesn't feature Nico Robin, but it's still pretty decent otherwise.

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll 's latest co-production Fena: Pirate Princess .

But for now we set sails for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's latest co-production Fena: Pirate Princess.

EX-ARM so that branding is a curse at best in my mind. For another, the initial pitch of a band of samurais and ninjas fighting pirates sounded like a fake anime I'd have made up in 2011. I'll be honest, I had some trepidation about this title. For one, the last CR original I watched more than one episode of wasso that branding is a curse at best in my mind. For another, the initial pitch of a band of samurais and ninjas fighting pirates sounded like a fake anime I'd have made up in 2011.

Yeah, my first thought was when I used to try to nap during study hall but the weebs next to me kept being too loud trying arguing whether Naruto or Luffy was stronger in a fight. The last thing Production I.G did for CR and Adult Swim was the FLCL sequels, which had some mixed responses. Though, I liked them, personally.

B: The Beginning so just all around not a stunning pedigree. But hey, new oceans mean new chances right? And they got at least one thing perfect: giving us another JUNNA opening.

Oh, and also this is primarily from the director of B: The Beginning so just all around not a stunning pedigree. But hey, new oceans mean new chances right? And they got at least one thing perfect: giving us another JUNNA opening.

B aside, let's not forget that Kazuto Nakazawa 's a pretty seasoned character designer and animation director as well. If you're a fan of anime, you've probably seen some of his work in the past. He's worked Samurai Champloo and El Hazard , did key animation on some of The Animatrix segments, and even directed a few music videos. The OP's a perfect example of his strengths, and design wise I'd say Fena is on point. From the get-go, this show looks very nice. The characters and the backgrounds are particularly stunning.

Grievances with B aside, let's not forget that Kazuto Nakazawa's a pretty seasoned character designer and animation director as well. If you're a fan of anime, you've probably seen some of his work in the past. He's worked Samurai Champloo and El Hazard, did key animation on some of The Animatrix segments, and even directed a few music videos. The OP's a perfect example of his strengths, and design wise I'd say Fena is on point. From the get-go, this show looks very nice. The characters and the backgrounds are particularly stunning.

Fena has managed to scratch that itch with its imagery pretty consistently.

It's a strong production alright! Mostly I'm in it for the environments. I've been craving big, epic adventure stuff lately and Fena has managed to scratch that itch with its imagery pretty consistently.

Crunchyroll Expo. They said they don't really use a lot of digital compositing because they wanted to let the environments speak. I've said it before, but a big weakness of modern anime is its very washed out palette and characters standing in empty space. That's totally absent here.

Agreed. Since this was hyped up, I watched a panel with some of the creators via Crunchyroll Expo. They said they don't really use a lot of digital compositing because they wanted to let the environments speak. I've said it before, but a big weakness of modern anime is its very washed out palette and characters standing in empty space. That's totally absent here.

It's a really important aspect that manages to make this whole larger than life adventure feel as grand as it aims to be. If you're gonna be a pseudo-supernatural pirate adventure, you need to make both the open seas and every island feel rich and exciting. Otherwise you end up with a bunch of losers doing a bad impression of The Wind Waker .

Fena prove itself to be more than just a pretty face?

Good adventures also need a good set up, and good characters to go along with it. So naturally, we'll be dealing with an ensemble trying to find some MacGuffin having to do with Fena's heritage. This is also where the real scrutiny lies. I can gush about the backgrounds and production values all day, but the real treasure I'm after is always the story. Canprove itself to be more than just a pretty face?



That's a lot trickier to answer. On the one hand, Fena herself is charming and likable, has a lot of infectious energy and generally plays well off everyone else in the cast. On the other hand, holy shit show please let her do something besides get kidnapped and have the plot explained to her.



Let's row it back to the beginning, shall we? Fena, our princess, is first seen fleeing with her childhood friend, Yukimaru. She is cast off from the flaming ship alone and told to stay alive and "Find Eden". Then,10 years later, Fena plans to set out on her big break in hopes to reunite with her childhood savior. By uhh...selling herself off and then attempting to steal all of her buyer's money in a daring escape.





We start off with our heroine selling the rights to take her virginity, which is oddly enough a detail that becomes thematically relevant later down the line. Before that can go down, two old Englishmen zipline in and get her out of there.

Seems legit. With a plan this detailed, what could go wrong? We start off with our heroine selling the rights to take her virginity, which is oddly enough a detail that becomes thematically relevant later down the line. Before that can go down, two old Englishmen zipline in and get her out of there.



My first impressions of Fena as a character is that she's actually really fun and amusing. That's part of why I can imagine her using her wits into becoming more proactive. There's a lot of good banter. Her uncles don't stick around much, but she immediately has a good rapport with them. I also love how she stomps the shit out of the shitty manager. Unfortunately, that's the best thing she's done throughout the whole show.



Side note: Holy shit the decade of Fena's disappearance was rough on these guys.





Ten years will do a lot to man! One day you're in the prime of your forties, maybe fifties, the next you're basically senile and already losing your teeth and hair. Also, the animation isn't always smooth, but it's really fun when it leans into the dialogue stuff or the comedy shots like this. Fena was recorded in an ADR style where they did all the voice recording first and you can really tell. This kind of energy is what makes Fena wholly enjoyable for a casual watch.

Honestly, I wish those old coots hung around longer. They're exactly the kind of wacky energy you want to spice up adventures like this, and are a damn sight more interesting to look at than the rest of our main cast, who just kind of fell out of a cut-rate Sengoku Basara knockoff.





On that note, we don't really know much about Fena's life on Shangri-La for the past 10 years or how she survived in such a seedy place other than now she wants to escape it. Yeah, the premiere is definitely my favorite. It leans into the chaos a little more and it has a lot of levity. I also enjoy Fena's friend Angie, but she's also only in the first episode and her biggest role ends up being ogling this gentleman.

shojo adventure fashion, he's an asshole tsundere. In not so classic fashion, his first action outside of murdering people is to whack Fena upside the cranium.



No time for filling in those blanks. We've gotta meet Fena's main love interest, former and now current bodyguard ninja Yukimaru. In classic shojo adventure fashion, he's an asshole tsundere. In not so classic fashion, his first action outside of murdering people is to whack Fena upside the cranium. I think those crazy kids might just make it work.



I actually rather like Yukimaru, while him bonking her is pretty abrupt (and rude). It's also gap- moe in how childish it is. That sign of stupid frustration belies a deeper intimacy beyond just being her knight and savior into something a little more complicated.



Also, damn, those eyes. I understand what Fena sees in him now.

I actually rather like Yukimaru, while him bonking her is pretty abrupt (and rude). It's also gap-moe in how childish it is. That sign of stupid frustration belies a deeper intimacy beyond just being her knight and savior into something a little more complicated. Also, damn, those eyes. I understand what Fena sees in him now.

He's grown on me since then, but his intro was definitely the part of the premiere I had the most misgivings about. Mostly he just really makes me miss Hak from Yona of the Dawn who was both more interesting AND hotter.

Yona is a good comparison because it does a lot of the same romance-adventure elements well with more engagement. We spend a majority of episode two setting up the plot and the rest of the Goblin Knights (ninjas). They're fun but it's hard to feel engaged as they explain the plot to you. At least the dog is there.

Oh yeah, totally. You have to work to make a serious man seriously hot and Yona is a good comparison because it does a lot of the same romance-adventure elements well with more engagement. We spend a majority of episode two setting up the plot and the rest of the Goblin Knights (ninjas). They're fun but it's hard to feel engaged as they explain the plot to you. At least the dog is there.





So the plot. Right. Basically a long time ago a ship of Japanese warriors washed up on the shores of Fena's ancestors. Then they just decided to hang around and become the lineage's shadow guard, leading to hilarious images like this: Anyway, before he died Fena's dad left a cool rock with them and told them to figure out some ancient mystery. None of them have any clue though, so they spent a decade searching for Fena to see if she can do it for them.

Apple ! This is probably the key to finding this place called "Eden".

It seems to be about the exact size and shape of a smartphone and that's hilarious to me. Don't tell Apple! This is probably the key to finding this place called "Eden".





The end of this adventure better be Fena returning her dad's copy of The Phantom Menace to Blockbuster. It's just everybody trying to figure out how to open a clear VHS case, but in the late 1600s.

Yuki Kajiura 's great score. I swear that woman never misses. As demonstrated by Hot Guy #2, Shitan.

Once we had our mandatory plot lecture, we're introduced to the rest of the cast inside the village. It's quite idyllic and highlighted by Yuki Kajiura's great score. I swear that woman never misses. As demonstrated by Hot Guy #2, Shitan.

Fena has a pretty large cast, but as of the latest episode only a couple of them have really gotten what I'd consider actual character development. Everyone else is basically a singular trope who exists to serve a purpose in the group's RPG party. Like, could you tell me a single thing about Makaba that wasn't established two minutes after his introduction? Because I can't.

So Fena has a pretty large cast, but as of the latest episode only a couple of them have really gotten what I'd consider actual character development. Everyone else is basically a singular trope who exists to serve a purpose in the group's RPG party. Like, could you tell me a single thing about Makaba that wasn't established two minutes after his introduction? Because I can't.



It's a shame because I don't even dislike most of them! The generic goofy twins get more character development just by helping Fena go shopping.



The twins at least sort of have different personalities? In that one of them is slightly more likely to sexually harass their enemies.



I also rather like Karin as the resident gun-toting gearhead and how her mouth runs a mile a minute. She just doesn't seem to get to do anything other than the time she got kneed in the face.



I mean, it's nice that she's the engineer of the team, and even designed the fucking 17th century submarine they "sail" the seas on.



Yeah, it just feels that when the chips are down it's mostly Yukimaru who springs into action. It feels a bit repetitive. Fena gets endangered a whole three times between seven episodes. But beyond that, I'd really just like to know what motivates them to be a part of this whole thing as individuals, or to even what makes them want to have Fena as their leader. Initially she does very little to lead them other than the time she became a human compass against her own volition.



Well in Shitan's case it's because he knows from the Goblin Knight higher-ups that something magic-y is going on with Fena and this whole quest, and he's been sent to keep things in order. He also seems up for getting laid but that's just a perk of the assignment.





In contrast, Yukimaru is a total virgin! He doesn't really know how to act around Fena and he can't even pick up when the other guys are telling him to score when another woman shows interest in him. (Though, the guys were being RUDE.)

Shitan is also the other most developed as he's Yukimaru's bestie and seems to want to look out for him. He also tries to teach Fena how to use weapons but it hasn't really gone anywhere. In contrast, Yukimaru is a total virgin! He doesn't really know how to act around Fena and he can't even pick up when the other guys are telling him to score when another woman shows interest in him. (Though, the guys were being RUDE.)





Gotta respect the amount of ear blush they give the guy. That's how you know he's never held hands. But going back to what you said about Fena learning to use weapons: still waiting for anything to come of that. They spend like half an episode on it, and there's even an earlier scene where Yukimaru tells her to keep the short sword he lent her. You'd think that would be setting up something later on but nope! Fena just gets conveniently abducted by the bad guy pirates.

It sucks because I don't even feel like she needs to have combat experience to be useful or a good leader! It's clear from the first ep that she's got good intuition and cunning that I think the show could utilized more. She's really fun when she tries, but it sometimes feels like the show doesn't let her. Even when her hunches are right the show's story can be a bit hand-holdy when it comes to explaining the plot details.

Sigh

They seemed to be setting her up for concocting wild plans or wacky schemes, but then just...don't? Because once they track down a stone mason to ask about the rock it turns out, uh, well.



Reincarnation BS is a way to strip your character of agency in their own story, huh?



To be fair we don't know for sure if Fena is actually the reincarnation of Joan of Arc. They kinda introduce a thing where she's probably the descendant of Jeanne/Claude des Armoises, a real life Joan of Arc imitator who bluffed her way into the King of France's audience for a hot second. But also the magic memories stuff all but ensures she's some kind of magic time/soul baby.





Though, it was pretty fun watching the goofy group of deadly pirate ladies follow after her, the wrong way.

Sure, but it's definitely true that Fena's key to solving everything is to just rely on her repressed memories to tell her the answer. It makes her seem like more of a pawn. She's described as becoming a different person instead of relying on her gut and it does her very little favors. Though, it was pretty fun watching the goofy group of deadly pirate ladies follow after her, the wrong way.





I don't even know the purple chick's name but I DO know she has a spider-web tattoo in place of an undercut and that's the coolest thing in this whole show.

Oh yeah it totally sucks wet eggs. The addition of a bunch of weirdo lady pirates chasing the group only highlights how much better the show could have been. Like imagine a version where Fena gets picked up by these ladies and goes on madcap adventures with them instead of six dudes in stealth armor. I don't even know the purple chick's name but I DO know she has a spider-web tattoo in place of an undercut and that's the coolest thing in this whole show.



Also that pirate lady not only totally toasted Fena's boat as a child but now she's owning it by fucking that aristocrat dude from earlier. She might not rule all of England but she wants you to know she's the queen!



Sadly that's where things go to pot for her. For the first few episodes she's around she's conniving, her crew is effective and intimidating even against the Goblin crew, it's great. Then they capture Fena, bring her to the stale English Muffin that constitutes our main villain, and then Ms. Eyepatch immediately gets super jealous over Fena.



We don't really even know the extent of their relationship other than she's boning him while he sulks over....Fena's mom?!

We don't really even know the extent of their relationship other than she's boning him while he sulks over....Fena's mom?!

Fena are that the show has cool ideas but doesn't know what to do with them. Now we get into just plain bad ideas like this weird peccadillo with Abel, where I have no god damn clue what they're trying to do.

So a lot of my problems with Fena are that the show has cool ideas but doesn't know what to do with them. Now we get into just plain bad ideas like this weird peccadillo with Abel, where I have no god damn clue what they're trying to do.

It bothers me that he and Fena look very similar on top of the fact that he's supposed to be portrayed as another love interest. Everything about his whole deal just feels goddamn creepy.





Also Abel just...sucks? Like he's not interesting or intimidating and his entire motivation is caught up in the least interesting aspects of the story. And to cap it all off in the latest episode he just fucking kills the whole pirate crew with his stupid boat's stupid super cannon.

Hope (subtlety is for cowards) feels muted when I don't know the motivation.

The only thing worse than being a creep is being a boring creep! If you wanna be despicable, at least be a little interesting! Sometimes it feels like the plot is moving both slow and fast at the same time and I think that's because there's a lack of character interiority in a story that should be all about exploring. Even the revelation that the British killed Fena's family vessel, Hope (subtlety is for cowards) feels muted when I don't know the motivation.



We know it's got something to do with whatever treasure is at the end of this hunt, but the exact details are spotty and thus necessarily shroud every important character in darkness until we eventually get to the reveals. So we're left with surface level character stuff like "Pirate lady wants Abel's dick" and "Yukimari loves Fena". Speaking of, boy was it not fun to see Fena collapse and start begging for her boyfriend to save her.

C'mon, Fena. Bite their ankles off! Aren't you tired of being nice? Don't you just want to go apeshit?!

Just...let her do something! And stop killing off or abandoning your most visually interesting characters! I don't get why the show's idea of drama is to actively make itself less engaging and fun.



I did enjoy most of my time passively. The episodes themselves aren't poorly paced or anything and what little humor there is, is good. I really wish I could say the show is salvageable, but it doesn't seem like there's a whole lot left with only 12 episodes. I want to see Fena evolve into the heroine she deserves to be. It wasted so much potential (by killing the cool pirate ladies).

YONA ALREADY, GOD DAMN.

It's not a terrible time or anything, and I'm at least curious to see how it all turns out, but it definitely feels like less than the sum of its parts. Overall my biggest takeaway is GIVE ME SEASON 2 OF YONA ALREADY, GOD DAMN.