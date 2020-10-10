ANNual Pumpkin Carving Contest 2020

Anime News Network 's annual pumpkin carving contest is back in BIG WAY! Sharpen your knives and your carving skills and you could walk away with not only a GARGANTUAN stash of anime goodies, but also the coveted title of Pumpkin Carving Champion. In the past, we've seen entries that range from intricate to terrifying, from cute to just plain weird. This year, we're all excited to see what you'll be bringing to the butcher table.

Our prizes are still coming in, but we've already received generous donations from Right Stuf , GKids , and Shout! Factory . Check out the list below and keep checking back for more prize updates!!

Prizes:

Rules

Send in only TWO images of your finished pumpkin—one lit up at night, and one during the daytime with a sign in front of it that says " Anime News Network 2020".



Entries are due by 11:59 PM PST, October 25, 2020. No exceptions.



No exceptions. Only real pumpkins can be used. Sorry, that means no craft pumpkins. Alternative non-pumpkin gourds are also acceptable.



Usage of markers or other coloring methods is allowed for contrast purposes.



All entries should be emailed to [email protected]

Anyone can enter, but prizes will only be shipped to addresses within the U.S. or Canada.