Darwin's Game Anime Listed With 11 Episodes

The official website for the television anime adaptation of FLIPFLOPs ' Darwin's Game manga revealed on Saturday that the anime will have six home video releases and 11 total episodes. The one-hour first episode that aired on Saturday counted as just the first episode, instead of as two episodes.

FunimationNow began streaming the series on Friday. The anime will debut on Crunchyroll and HIDIVE on February 2.

Yoshinobu Tokumoto ( Comic Girls ) is directing the series at Nexus . FLIPFLOPs member Shū Miyama is writing the scripts. Kazuya Nakanishi (animation director for Granbelm , Comic Girls ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Golden Kamuy ) is composing the music.

ASCA ( Fate/Apocrypha , Sword Art Online: Alicization theme songs) is performing the opening theme song "CHAIN." Mashiro Ayano ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Re:CREATORS themes) is performing the show's ending theme song "Alive."

The manga centers on Kaname Sudō, a high school boy who is drawn to a mysterious game app titled "Darwin's Game." He becomes involved in a social game where the stakes are life or death.