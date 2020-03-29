Haikyu!! To The Top Anime Unveils New Visual

The official website for Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season of the Haikyu!! anime, unveiled a new visual for the anime on Monday.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 10. The series will air from January until April 3, and will then continue on for a second cours (quarter of a year) in July 2020, for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Burnout Syndromes are performing the opening song "PHOENIX," while CHICO with Honeyworks are performing the ending song "Kessen Spirit" (Spirit of Decisive Battle).