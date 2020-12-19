Chainsaw Man Manga's '2nd Part' to Feature 'School Arc'

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Saturday revealed that the second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will feature the manga's "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc) and will feature Denji going to school.

The manga ended its first part, the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in Weekly Shonen Jump on Monday. The magazine also announced that the manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

The manga had entered its "final stage" in November. The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the ninth volume on November 4. The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards last year, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga is nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards, which will be held on January 19. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally.