News
The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's 2nd Part Premieres on January 14
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for BONES' anime of Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas (Vanitas no Carte) manga announced on Friday that the anime's second part will premiere on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 on January 14 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 15). The show will then run on other channels.
The anime's staff will announce new details about the anime's second part on December 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST.
The anime premiered on July 2. Funimation streamed the anime as part of the summer anime season, and it also streamed an English dub.
The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half.
Tomoyuki Itamura (Nisemonogatari, Owarimonogatari, Tsukimonogatari) is directing the anime at BONES, and Deko Akao (Noragami, Snow White with the Red Hair) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito (Concrete Revolutio, Carole & Tuesday) is the character designer and chief animation director.
Source: The Case Study of Vanitas anime's Twitter account