The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's 2nd Part Premieres on January 14

The official Twitter account for BONES ' anime of Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga announced on Friday that the anime's second part will premiere on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 14 at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, January 15). The show will then run on other channels.

The anime's staff will announce new details about the anime's second part on December 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST.

The anime premiered on July 2. Funimation streamed the anime as part of the summer anime season, and it also streamed an English dub .

The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.