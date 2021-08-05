Funimation Streams English Dubs for The Case Study of Vanitas, Magatsu Wahrheit Anime

Both dubs premiere on Friday

Funimation announced on Thursday and Wednesday that it will stream English dubs for The Case Study of Vanitas and Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- anime. The first episode of The Case Study of Vanitas ' dub and all 12 episodes of Magatsu Warheit's dub will premiere on Friday. The Case Study of Vanitas will also stream with Spanish and Portuguese dubs in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

The English cast for The Case Study of Vanitas includes:

David Wald is directing the English dub . Victor Acosta is the lead ADR engineer, and Paul Cline and Jose Sandoval are the assistant ADR engineers. Katelyn Barr is writing the English script, and Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. James Baker is in charge of ADR prep. James Tipps is the mix engineer.

The English cast for MAGATSU WAHRHEIT includes:

Jill Harris directed the English dub , which was recorded by Studio Nano . Michelle Rojas was the assistant director, and she and Justin Rojas were the co-producers. Emily Neves wrote the script., Austin Sisk was in charge of ADR prep. Paul Cline , Brian Castillo , Jose Sandoval , and James Baker were the ADR engineers. Sally Haden , Timothy Johnson , and Apphia Yu were the production assistants.

The Case Study of Vanitas premiered on July 2. Funimation is streaming the anime as part of the summer anime season.

The series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half. The second half will premiere at a date to be announced later.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- , the television anime of the game, premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Funimation describes the story:

Based on the popular RPG game from KLab . In the Wahrheit Empire, humanity's spirit remains fragmented from a disaster in the past where many lives were lost to bloodthirsty monsters who were once summoned. But the fate of the capital is about to drastically change when shy transport worker Inumael and naive Empire soldier Leocadio get caught up in a smuggling incident.

Naoto Hosoda ( The Devil is a Part-Timer! , The Future Diary , Shuffle!) directed the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab ( Miru Tights , Starlight Promises ), and Hosoda also supervised the series scripts and co-wrote them with Yūichirō Momose ( Africa Salaryman , Infinite Dendrogram , My First Girlfriend is a Gal ). Akiko Sugizono designed the characters, and Hirotsugu Kakoi directed the art.

Source: Funimation (link 2)