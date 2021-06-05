The Case Study of Vanitas Anime Unveils More Cast, July 2 Debut, Split Half-Year Run

The advance screening for BONES ' anime of Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga unveiled more of the anime's cast, July 2 premiere, and a new visual on Saturday. The staff also reported that the series will run for two cours (quarters of a year), split in half. The second half will premiere at a date to be announced later.

The newly announced cast members are (from left to right in each image below):

Inori Minase as Jeanne, a vampire girl nicknamed the "Hellfire Witch"

Shino Shimoji as Luca, a courteous vampire boy ranking only below the vampire queen

Ai Kayano as Dominique, the daughter of Marquis de Sade who rules the other world

Akira Ishida as The Teacher (Sensei), Noé's instructor who sent the letter seeking the Book of Vanitas

Miyu Komaki as Murr, the fluffy white cat carried by Noé

Tarō Kiuchi as Dante, a youth whom Vanitas uses often to gather information

Koji Yusa as Johann, a bespectacled youth who works as an information broker with Dante and Riche

Riho Kuma as Riche, a girl who works as an information broker with Dante and Johann<

The anime stars Natsuki Hanae as Vanitas and Kaito Ishikawa as Noé.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on July 2 at 24:00 (effectively, July 3 at midnight). It will then run on MBS , CBC TV , Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . To remind fans of the midnight airing, the anime will begin posting daily voice reminders at midnight tonight.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Pandora Hearts ) is composing the music. Kajiura is a self-professed fan of the original manga who has been reading every volume as they came out, since the manga began.

Other staff members include:

sasanomaly is performing the opening theme song "Sora to Sora" (Sky and Sky).

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. Square Enix published the eighth volume in June 2020.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

The manga was listed on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2018 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

Source: Press release