Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Film Unveils 1st Poster

The official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel film unveiled the first poster for the film on Wednesday, and it revealed that the first trailer will premiere at The Game Awards, which begins streaming on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST. The poster features Sonic, Tails, and Dr. Robotnik (Dr. Eggman).

The sequel film will open in the United States on April 8, 2022.

Paramount Pictures studio announced in May 2020 that it is producing a sequel to last year's Sonic the Hedgehog film, with Jeff Fowler returning as director, and Pat Casey and Josh Miller as returning scriptwriters. Neal H. Moritz , Toby Ascher , and Toru Nakahara are credited as producers on the new film, while Hajime Satomi , Haruki Satomi , and Tim Miller are credited as executive producers.

Paramount Pictures revealed the movie's logo — featuring two tails shaped after the franchise 's fox character Tails hanging off of an orange number two — this past February. Fowler announced on his Twitter account in March that production had officially begun on the film on the same day.

Idris Elba will play Knuckles in the upcoming film, teasing the role in August prior to the announcement. Colleen O'Shaughnessey will reprise her role as Tails. O'Shaughnessey has voiced the character since the 2014 Sonic Boom animated series.

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the original film, which opened in the U.S. in February 2020. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik.

Source: Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film's Twitter account via Siliconera