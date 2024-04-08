×
News
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime's Visual Previews Main Characters' Updated Look

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

The official website for the television anime of Hiro Mashima and Atsuo Ueda's Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga posted a new visual showing the main characters as they will appear in the anime.

visual
Image via Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime's website
©真島ヒロ・上田敦夫・講談社／FT100YQ製作委員会・テレビ東京

The anime will premiere in July.

Tetsuya Kakihara, Aya Hirano, Rie Kugimiya, Yūichi Nakamura, Sayaka Ōhara, Satomi Satou, and Yui Horie all reprise their roles as Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Happy, Gray Fullbuster, Erza Scarlet, Wendy and Charle, respectively.

The Fairy Tail anime series' director Shinji Ishihara is the chief director for the new anime, while Toshinori Watanabe (Edens Zero, Mix: Meisei Story, Tokyo Ghoul:re) is directing the new anime at J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka, who wrote scripts for many episodes of the previous Fairy Tail anime, is supervising the anime's scripts. Yurika Sako (Edens Zero) is designing the characters. Shōji Hata is returning from previous series as sound director, while Yasuharu Takanashi also returns for the music.

Sources: Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime's website, Comic Natalie

