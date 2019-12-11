Interest
Manga Artists, Illustrations Draw The Ideal Palace French Live-Action Film
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
French postman Ferdinand Cheval lived a life marked by both wonder and tragedy. Following the death of his first wife in 1873, Cheval married again and inherited a piece of property courtesy of his new bride's parents. It was there that he would spend the next 33 years building his dream; the ideal palace. Cheval had no experience in construction or architecture nor the supplies required to build an extravagant abode. Instead, he used rocks he found during his postal routes.
Cheval began his project at the age of 43. Following its completion, he moved on to constructing his own mausoleum to house him upon his death. He finished it and passed away approximately one year later. Cheval's story has since inspired a live-action French film starring Jacques Gamblin and directed by Nils Tavernier. Originally released in 2018, the film is making its way to theaters in Japan on December 13 under the title Cheval no Risō Miya Aru Yūbin Haitatsuin no Yume (Cheval's Ideal Palace: A Postman's Dream).
Eight manga artists, inspired by the film, drew their impressions of Cheval and his life, including yaoi manga artist est em (Age Called Blue, Tableau Numéro 20). Other participating artists include Mayumi Kato (Iidabashi no Futabachan), Yūsaku Hanakuma (Tokyo Zombie, Cyborg Salaryman Mecha Afro-kun), Michika Ishikawa, Ulaken Volvox, Mizmaru Kawahara, Spin, and MonoKubo.