Ultraman Tops Netflix's Most Watched Anime in Japan in 2019

Netflix Japan published an article on Note regarding the most watched new titles on the streaming service in Japan in 2019. According to Netflix , the 3D CG Ultraman anime was the most watched anime title, and the 6th most watched title overall.

The top ten list is as follows:

The rankings were decided based on the number of Netflix subscribers that watched over two minutes of the title in the 28 day period after it was launched on the service. Only titles that began streaming on Netflix Japan in 2019 were eligible.

Ultraman 's first season premiered globally on Netflix on April 1. Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) directed the first anime season at Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ). A second season has been greenlit.

Source: Note