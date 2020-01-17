Singer, Voice Actress Aoi Yūki Slaps Her Fans as Raffle Prize

'Hitting Session' celebrates release of Yūki's latest CD single 'Unbreakable'

Voice actress and singer Aoi Yūki held an event to celebrate the release of her latest CD single "Unbreakable" on Wednesday. Besides performing the songs on the single, she performed an unusual service for her fans: slapping their backsides with a harisen (paper fan).

The harisen is traditionally used as part of a Japanese comedy act, in which the straight man smacks their goofy partner as part of a joke. A certain number of fans who won the raffle prize bundled with their CD purchase were allowed to participating in what Yūki dubbed the "hitting session." Furthermore, she offered three levels of hitting strength to her lucky (?) fans: weak, medium, and strong.

The hitting session is related to the lyrics of "Unbreakable," which are about striking and destroying. Yūki joked that if she were going to get hit by her favorite performer she'd want to take a strong hit, and quipped: "You guys all want a strong hit, right?" Her play-acting as a sadistic character reportedly made the audience crack up in laughter.

Aoi Yūki has shown herself to be incredibly versatile since her voice acting debut about a decade ago. Some of her most popular roles are Yūki ( Sword Art Online II ), Tanya Degurechaff ( Saga of Tanya the Evil ), Hibiki Tachibana ( Senki Zesshō Symphogear ), and Madoka Kaname ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica ).

Source: J-Cast