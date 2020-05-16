Latest Gundam x JRA Collab Is a Crossover with 4 Gundam Anime

The Gundam franchise 's latest collaboration with the Japan Racing Association (JRA) may not be the most ambitious crossover event, but it does involve promoting the Japanese Derby with four Gundam anime: Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn , Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack , and Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash .

The collaboration project is called "Kijо̄ Senshi Gundam JRA Derby" (Horseback Warrior Gundam JRA Derby). It launched a collaboration website on Monday, which will be updated with a number of features leading up to the day of the Derby on May 31.

So far, the website features an interactive chat feature with Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam character Haman, called "Haman's room." Haman will teach you about horse racing through an online chat conversation mirroring the LINE communication app.

The site also features special videos voiced by various Gundam protagonists. The first video, released on Monday, features narration by Kamille (voiced by Nobuo Tobita ) from Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , while the second video, released on Thursday, features narration by Banagher (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama ) from Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn . A third video featuring narration by Hathaway Noa (voiced by Kensho Ono ) from Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash will be released on May 18.

On May 18, the site will also unlock its "Haro Gacha" function, a mainstay of Gundam X JRA collaborations since 2018, until May 31. The various results will be drawn from the four Gundam properties involved in the collab. Players can share their gacha wins on Twitter for a chance to e-money worth 10,000 yen.

Finally, the iconic Char Aznable will appear on the JRA's official YouTube channel from May 18. His voice actor Shūichi Ikeda will provide five lines based on Char's signature lines from the anime. The lines will be used at the racetrack itself, as well as through the online horse-betting service Soku PAT.

The Gundam franchise has had numerous collaborations with the Japan Racing Association over the years, most recently with Gundam Seed .

Source: Comic Natalie