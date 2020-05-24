Anime Sound Director Posts Images of Voice Recording Booth With Social Distancing

Anime sound director Masafumi Mima ( My Hero Academia , Pokémon ) posted several images of the inside of a recording booth after implementing social distancing measures. In the photos, the actors are shown spaced apart with their own mic and screen setup.

In the tweets, Mima also outlines some specific measures that the studio is taking in order to ensure the safety of the actors, including:

Requiring them to wear masks from when they leave their houses to when they perform their lines

Doing a fever check at home and at the studio

Requiring them to take all food and drinks home

Do not leave baggage on the floor but in the indicated seats

Keep greetings and small talk to a minimum

Directing people to move according to the conducting wire

Mima is using a studio large enough to fit an orchestra, but only allowing a minimum number of people inside at any given time, saying that the safety of everyone comes first.

Anime music composer Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Fruits Basket ) has also posted a sneak peak of his own recording studio, noting that he's been using Zoom to do vocal remote recording.

It's been a while to record in my studio! 自分のスタジオなのにすごく久しぶりに来た。Vocal Remote Recording, ちゃんと設定すればZOOMでストリームするだけで全然いけるじゃん… pic.twitter.com/Yn1zoyYAo7 — Masaru Yokoyama (@masaruyokoyama) May 20, 2020

A number of anime titles have announced that they have halted dialogue recording sessions, including Sazae-san and Anpanman. According to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda , "preparations are under way behind the scenes so that the show can continue even in the current situation."

[Via Yaraon]