Anime Sound Director Posts Images of Voice Recording Booth With Social Distancing
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Anime sound director Masafumi Mima (My Hero Academia, Pokémon) posted several images of the inside of a recording booth after implementing social distancing measures. In the photos, the actors are shown spaced apart with their own mic and screen setup.
音響作業を— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) May 16, 2020
徐々に試みている。
幾度と無くシュミレーションを行い、感染防止策を練っている(役者さんの感想をもとに改善中)。
新作を1日も早く。それが作品を作るスタッフの共通の願いだ。
役者さんを一人一人録音していては、今度はスタッフとスタジオマン達の命は、守れない。
アイデア勝負の時! pic.twitter.com/rCX9UzCIXB
スタジオで、演者さんに守って頂いている事。— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) May 16, 2020
①自宅を出てから、台詞を喋るまでマクス着用。
②自宅にて検温。またはスタジオにて。
③飲み物、飲食のゴミは、持って帰る。
④荷物は床に置かない。指定の椅子に。
⑤挨拶、私語は最小限に。
⑥守られた導線に従って移動する。
等々、、、。 pic.twitter.com/OSNlW8ak5T
アフレコ作業のマニュアル(コロナ対策)を読み、協力して下さった役者さん。— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) May 16, 2020
抜き(ひとり録音)では無く、「これなら掛け合いで作品が出来ます!」と力強い言葉を頂いた。
ヒーロー作品だけに、気持ちもヒーローだ♫
しかし、無理は出来ない、させられない!
焦らずに!だ。
「安全第一」のultra〜! pic.twitter.com/raA5Iwnxix
実は、このスタジオ。オーケストラを録音する為の大スタジオ。— 音響監督 三間雅文 (@Sunma47) May 16, 2020
楽団が入り、大勢での録音が不可な今。発想の転換で、アフレコでの最大人数で録るのも、ひとつの案。
特にキャストが多い作品は、是非一考して欲しい。
小さなスタジオで、エアコンをガンガンはやっぱり不安だ…。
ワクチンが出来るまで! pic.twitter.com/GIrnSddYTT
In the tweets, Mima also outlines some specific measures that the studio is taking in order to ensure the safety of the actors, including:
- Requiring them to wear masks from when they leave their houses to when they perform their lines
- Doing a fever check at home and at the studio
- Requiring them to take all food and drinks home
- Do not leave baggage on the floor but in the indicated seats
- Keep greetings and small talk to a minimum
- Directing people to move according to the conducting wire
Mima is using a studio large enough to fit an orchestra, but only allowing a minimum number of people inside at any given time, saying that the safety of everyone comes first.
Anime music composer Masaru Yokoyama (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Fruits Basket) has also posted a sneak peak of his own recording studio, noting that he's been using Zoom to do vocal remote recording.
It's been a while to record in my studio! 自分のスタジオなのにすごく久しぶりに来た。Vocal Remote Recording, ちゃんと設定すればZOOMでストリームするだけで全然いけるじゃん… pic.twitter.com/Yn1zoyYAo7— Masaru Yokoyama (@masaruyokoyama) May 20, 2020
A number of anime titles have announced that they have halted dialogue recording sessions, including Sazae-san and Anpanman. According to One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda, "preparations are under way behind the scenes so that the show can continue even in the current situation."
[Via Yaraon]