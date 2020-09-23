Cardcaptor Sakura X Magic Knight Rayearth Lottery Announced For CLAMP's 30th Anniversary

Ichiban Coffret recently announced a collaboration lottery campaign between Card Captor Sakura and Magic Knight Rayearth to commemorate the 30th anniversary of manga creator group CLAMP .

A visual of the campaign has been released, which depicts Sakura Kinomoto and Hikaru Shido, the protagonists of their respective series, applying make-up on each other in a beautiful field of white cosmos flowers.

The visual also hints at the sort of prizes that can be obtained through the campaign, which are Card Captor Sakura and Magic Knight Rayearth -themed cosmetic products, including palettes, lipsticks and powders. Cosmetics are also familar merch territory for both series: Card Captor Sakura has previously inspired two cosmetic-centric lottery lineups in 2018 and 2019, while Magic Knight Rayearth spawned a face compact and rouge that are modeled after Hikaru's gloves and sword respectively.

Here's the full prize lineup for the upcoming collaboration campaign:

A Prize: Soft Cherry Blossom Color Cosmetics Palette – Card Captor Sakura

B Prize: Flamboyant Margaret Color Cosmetics Palette – Magic Knight Rayearth

C Prize: Natural Translucent Powder – CLAMP 30th Anniversary

30th Anniversary D Prize: Sweet Heroine Lipstick – Card Captor Sakura

E Prize: Handsome Heroine Lipstick – Magic Knight Rayearth

F Prize: Feminine Shiny Color Duo – Card Captor Sakura -

- G Prize: Masculine Shiny Color Duo – Magic Knight Rayearth

'Last One' Prize: Glittering Rainbow Color Cosmetics Palette – CLAMP 30th Anniversary

The price of each attempt will be 980 yen including tax. The campaign is scheduled to debut at late February 2021.

CLAMP is a manga collective made up of four women: Mokona , Tsubaki Nekoi , Ageha Ohkawa and Satsuki Igarashi . Originally a doujin circle, the group made its professional debut in 1989 with the manga RG Veda . Since then, many of the group's titles like Chobits , xxxHOLiC , Tsubasa, RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE , Card Captor Sakura and Magic Knight Rayearth have gone on to become international hits.

Source: Nijimen