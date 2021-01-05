act-age Artist Shiro Usazaki Draws Cover for Japan's Weekly Playboy Magazine

Manga artist and illustrator Shiro Usazaki drew the cover illustration for the "Shukkan Playboy Premium: 2020 Shimohanki Gravure Kessaku-sen" (Weekly Playboy Premium: 2020 Second-Half Gravure Masterpiece Selection) magazine, which shipped in Japan last week. The magazine issue compiles curated images of 21 actresses, gravure idols, cosplayers, and other women who have graced the pages of Weekly Playboy in the latter half of 2020.

The issue also includes two B2-sized posters illustrated by Usazaki. Weekly Playboy released the rough versions of the the cover and poster illustrations on its website.

This isn't the first time a manga artist has drawn for Playboy , as Weekly Playboy notes in its news announcement. Chocolat manga artist and Carole & Tuesday character designer Eisaku Kubonouchi drew the cover for Playboy 's 2020 First-Half Gravure Masterpiece Selection issue, as seen below:

Shiro Usazaki previously drew the artwork for the act-age manga from January 2018 until its cancellation in August following writer Tatsuya Matsuki 's arrest. Matsuki admitted to the charge of committing an indecent act with a female middle school student in court in November. The manga was nominated for Kodansha 's 43rd annual Manga Awards in 2019.

Usazaki recently drew a one-shot manga for Weekly Shonen Jump 's combined third and fourth issue, which shipped on December 21.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Weekly Playboy