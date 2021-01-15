Interest
Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 5th Annual Anime Awards

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
BEASTARS, Great Pretender, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! all pulled at least nine nominations.

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its fifth annual Anime Awards on Friday. Several series are looking to dominate the program, including BEASTARS, Great Pretender, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! all pulled at least nine nominations each. The Great Pretender is represented in 12 categories, followed by Eizouken with 11, Jujutsu Kaisen with 10, and BEASTARS with nine. Overall, 35 different series are nominated across 18 categories.

Voting is open until January 22 and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices.

The nominees are:

Anime of the Year

Best Girl

Best Boy

Best Protagonist

  • Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy
  • Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
  • Midori Asakusa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!
  • Natsume - DECA-DENCE
  • Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP
  • Yuuji Itadori - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Antagonist

Best Animation

Best Fight Scene

Best Score

Best Director

Best Character Design

Best Couple

  • Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
  • Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita - Rent-A-Girlfriend
  • Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane - Kaguya-sama: Love is War?
  • Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa - In/Spectre
  • Legoshi & Haru - BEASTARS
  • Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

Best VA Performance (JP)

Best VA Performance (EN)

Best Opening Sequence (OP)

  • BEASTARS - Wild Side (ALI)
  • Great Pretender - G.P. (Yutaka Yamada)
  • HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP - PHOENIX (BURNOUT SYNDROMES)
  • JUJUTSU KAISEN - KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)
  • Kaguya-sama: Love is War? - DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki (Masayuki Suzuki)
  • Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! - Easy Breezy (chelmico)

Best Ending Sequence (ED)

  • BNA: Brand New Animal - NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY)
  • Dorohedoro - D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)
  • Great Pretender - The Great Pretender (Freddie Mercury)
  • In/Spectre - LAST DANCE (Mamoru Miyano)
  • JUJUTSU KAISEN - LOST IN PARADISE (ALI feat. AKLO)
  • The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED - Welcome My Friend (OKAMOTO'S)

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

Best Comedy

The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll's panel of judges before voting opened on January 15. The Anime Awards 2020 will be announced on February 19.

Source: Press release

