Crunchyroll Announces Nominees for 5th Annual Anime Awards

Disclosure: The writer of this article is also a judge for the Anime Awards.

Crunchyroll announced the nominees and opened voting for its fifth annual Anime Awards on Friday. Several series are looking to dominate the program, including BEASTARS , Great Pretender , Jujutsu Kaisen , and Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! all pulled at least nine nominations each. The Great Pretender is represented in 12 categories, followed by Eizouken with 11, Jujutsu Kaisen with 10, and BEASTARS with nine. Overall, 35 different series are nominated across 18 categories.

Voting is open until January 22 and participants can vote each day for their favorite choices.

The nominees are:

Anime of the Year

APPARE-RANMAN!

BEASTARS

Dorohedoro

Great Pretender

JUJUTSU KAISEN

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Best Girl

Best Boy

Best Protagonist

Anos Voldigoad - The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Catarina Claes - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Midori Asakusa - Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Natsume - DECA-DENCE

Shoyo Hinata - HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP

Yuuji Itadori - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Antagonist

Best Animation

BEASTARS

Great Pretender

JUJUTSU KAISEN

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Princess Connect! Re:Dive

The God of High School

Best Fight Scene

Bercouli vs. Dark God Vecta - Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2

Brawler vs. Master - Akudama Drive

Deku vs. Overhaul - My Hero Academia Season 4

Season 4 Jin Mori vs. Han Daewi - The God of High School

Jin Mori vs. Jegal Taek - The God of High School

Satoru Gojou vs. Ryoumen Sukuna - JUJUTSU KAISEN

Best Score

Best Director

Best Character Design

Best Couple

Catarina Claes & Maria Campbell - My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Chizuru Mizuhara & Kazuya Kinoshita - Rent-A-Girlfriend

Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane - Kaguya-sama: Love is War ?

? Kotoko Iwanaga & Kuro Sakuragawa - In/Spectre

Legoshi & Haru - BEASTARS

Nasa Yuzaki & Tsukasa Yuzaki - TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You

Best VA Performance (JP)

Best VA Performance (EN)

Best Opening Sequence (OP)

BEASTARS - Wild Side ( ALI )

- Wild Side ( ) Great Pretender - G.P. ( Yutaka Yamada )

- G.P. ( ) HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP - PHOENIX ( BURNOUT SYNDROMES )

- PHOENIX ( ) JUJUTSU KAISEN - KAIKAI KITAN (Eve)

- KAIKAI KITAN (Eve) Kaguya-sama: Love is War ? - DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. Airi Suzuki ( Masayuki Suzuki )

? - DADDY! DADDY! DO! feat. ( ) Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! - Easy Breezy (chelmico)

Best Ending Sequence (ED)

BNA: Brand New Animal - NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft AAAMYYY )

- NIGHT RUNNING (Shin Sakura ft ) Dorohedoro - D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME)

- D.D.D.D ((K)NoW_NAME) Great Pretender - The Great Pretender ( Freddie Mercury )

- The ( ) In/Spectre - LAST DANCE ( Mamoru Miyano )

- LAST DANCE ( ) JUJUTSU KAISEN - LOST IN PARADISE ( ALI feat. AKLO)

- LOST IN PARADISE ( feat. AKLO) The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED - Welcome My Friend ( OKAMOTO'S )

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

Best Comedy

Kaguya-sama: Love is War ?

? Kakushigoto

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle

The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The nominees were chosen by Crunchyroll 's panel of judges before voting opened on January 15. The Anime Awards 2020 will be announced on February 19.

