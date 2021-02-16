Voice Actor of Fate's Astolfo Reacts to Character Name Trending on Twitter

realized in real time that Astolfo trended for... not exactly a wholesome reason

A few days ago, the Fate character Astolfo trended on Twitter for a very... let's say cursed reason. Blissfully unaware of this at first, voice actor Faye Mata , who voiced Astolfo in the English dub of the Fate/Apocrypha anime, posted about how happy she was to see the character trend on Twitter.

🥲 Both #Astolfo and #ThreeHouses are trending, and despite an OK week, I'm reminded that I'm blessed to have had the opportunity to be a voice actor for both. 💙 pic.twitter.com/9Zd2qL6kXj — Panda | Faye Mata 💙 (@FayeMata) February 13, 2021

Disillusionment soon crept into her tweets in real time.

As for the reason why Astolfo was trending? Well... (NSFW warning) A cosplayer wearing a cosplay of Astolfo in a skirt revealed a photo of his genitals. The photo also included a large Monster can as a clear frame of reference. The viral tweet inspired jokes and artwork (both safe and decidedly not safe for work) revolving around Astolfo and the Monster energy drink.

In other words, you could say it was just an ordinary day on Twitter.

Faye Mata took the incident in stride, capping things off with a gif of the character and a "thank you for a... memorable day."

thank you for a... memorable day — Panda | Faye Mata 💙 (@FayeMata) February 14, 2021

Faye Mata won the People's Choice Award for Best Female Supporting Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series/ OVA for her role as Astolfo (or "Rider of Black") in Fate/Apocrypha at the 6th Annual Behind the Voice Actors Awards Anime Dub Awards in 2018. She has also voiced Aqua in KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Rin Hoshizora in Love Live! School idol project , and Myne in The Rising of The Shield Hero .