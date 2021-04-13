NIJISANJI's India Branch Announces "Temporary Suspension" from April 30

Virtual YouTubers Aadya, Noor, Vihaan to retire on same day

NIJISANJI IN, the India branch of the Virtual YouTuber agency NIJISANJI, announced on its official Twitter account on Tuesday that the group will be suspended from April 30 onwards. In addition, the VTubers Aadya, Noor, and Vihaan will graduate (i.e. retire their activities) on the same day.

The NIJISANJI IN group was first announced on November 18, 2019. Aadya, Noor, and Vihaan officially began activities in January 2020. In June, the group was rebranded to NIJISANJI EN (English) alongside the launch of the official English YouTube channel. In November, NIJISANJI IN split off from NIJISANJI EN. Auditions for NIJISANJI EN were held in December.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by Ichikara Inc. It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers.

Source: NIJISANJI IN Twitter account