D4DJ Rhythm Game Announces Godzilla vs. Kong Collab

The D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) Groovy Mix rhythm game announced that it will collaborate with Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment 's Godzilla vs. Kong film to commemorate its opening in Japan. Although the game will not run an event story or gacha, it will add Club Customize Items such as Godzilla music, the sound of the beast's footsteps, and its cries. It will also release a map where Godzilla makes a special appearance.

Details regarding the collaboration will be announced at a later date.

The Godzilla vs. Kong film opened internationally on March 26 in territories where the HBO Max streaming service is not available. The film opened in the United States on March 31. It will open on May 14 in Japan.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music. D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan on October 30.

Source: D4DJ Groovy Mix official website via Hachima Kikо̄