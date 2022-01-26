Medical University's "Cringe" Mario Kart COVID-19 PSA Goes Viral

Twitter users can't seem to decide whether it's "funny" or "cringe"

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health released a video on Twitter on January 13 promoting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The video slipped under the internet's radar for two weeks, until it suddenly went viral earlier this week. The reason: it uses edited Mario Kart 8 game footage to spread its message, and Twitter users can't seem to decide whether it's "funny" or "cringe."

There's evidence that a booster dose reduces a person's likelihood of being infected with SARS-CoV-2.



That's super like Mario, but less likely doesn't mean impossible.



In general, boosters reduce symptom severity and duration, and reduce transmission: https://t.co/rF2sQBDdNM pic.twitter.com/x1ybm0bCXy — Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (@JohnsHopkinsSPH) January 13, 2022

In the video, Mario is shown being chased by the omicron variant, but uses a booster ramp to escape its range. The video concludes with a still image of Mario wearing photoshopped shades along with the message: "Get boosted!"