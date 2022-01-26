Interest
Medical University's "Cringe" Mario Kart COVID-19 PSA Goes Viral

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Twitter users can't seem to decide whether it's "funny" or "cringe"

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health released a video on Twitter on January 13 promoting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The video slipped under the internet's radar for two weeks, until it suddenly went viral earlier this week. The reason: it uses edited Mario Kart 8 game footage to spread its message, and Twitter users can't seem to decide whether it's "funny" or "cringe."

In the video, Mario is shown being chased by the omicron variant, but uses a booster ramp to escape its range. The video concludes with a still image of Mario wearing photoshopped shades along with the message: "Get boosted!"

