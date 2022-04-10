Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Lotte, Dolce & Gabbana Collabs

Fashion line will reveal more on April 15

Japan confectionary Lotte is collaborating with the Jujutsu Kaisen anime to release the " Jujutsu Kaisen Gum (Grape)."

The packaging for the chewing gum will feature illustrations of Yuji Itadori and other characters from the series, and the wrapping paper for each individual gum can be folded into a special origami. The gum packaging comes in a total of 18 variations, with six different types of wrapping paper.

Those who purchase the gum may also chance upon "point tickets" enclosed within the wrapping papers, which can be collected and used to enter lotteries for different prizes. The prizes include an original QUO card worth 500 yen (3-point course, 1000 winners), a sticker holder (5-point course, 1000 winners), and a 17-cm tall Kaiyodo figure of Yuji Itadori (10-point course, 50 winners).

Additionally, Dolce & Gabbana also teased a collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen on its official Japanese Twitter account. More details about the collaboration will be released on April 15; in the meantime, you can check out the website created for the collab, which has a clock counting down towards the reveal.

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. The anime will have a second season.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film sold a total of 9.5 million tickets and has earned a total of 13.32 billion yen (approximately US$108.54 million) since it opened in Japan on December 24 last year. The film currently ranks as the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and is the highest-earning film at the Japanese box office from the 2021 calendar year.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Otakomu