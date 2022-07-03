Persona 5 Royal Collab Comes to Alchemy Stars Mobile Game on July 14

Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, Mona join tactical RPG game in limited-time event

Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, and Mona from Persona 5 Royal will join the Alchemy Stars smartphone game in a crossover event from July 14 to August 3. The event will include an original story that "will take players through the heart of Umbraton as they traipse under the cover of moonlight, eventually crossing paths with the infamous Phantom Thieves who have found themselves in a mysterious new world."

The Alchemy Stars tactical RPG game launched globally on June 17, 2021. TourDog Studio, a Chinese and Japanese creative team, develops the game, and Tencent Games publishes it globally. In January, the game featured a Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid crossover event.

Sources: Press Release, Email Correspondence