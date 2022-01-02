Alchemy Stars Mobile Game Teases Tohru, Kanna, More For Upcoming Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Collab

The English Twitter account for the Alchemy Stars smartphone game recently posted a video teasing the new characters that would be introduced as part of its upcoming in-game collaboration with the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid series. The video features Tohru, Kana, Lucoa, Elma, and Fafnir each offering new year wishes in their own characteristic manner.

The collaboration was first announced during the game's half-anniversary livestream that was hosted on the official Alchemy Stars YouTube channel last month. The stream revealed a visual of Tohru as a 6-star Fire unit and hinted at four additional characters that will be joining the game.

The collaboration event will run from January 13 to January 26 on all servers.

