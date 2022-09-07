Asaka Showcases Her Anisong Range With Live Studio Renditions of Laid-Back Camp, Ga-Rei-Zero Opening Themes

This session of Anime Songs Party features singer Asaka , who evokes both chill and fiery vibes at the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting studio with live performances of "Sun Is Coming Up" (Yuru Camp Opening Theme) and "Paradise Lost" ( Ga-Rei: Zero Opening Theme) alongside hosts Yohei Onishi and singing cosplayer Hikari.

In the following interview segment, Asaka elaborates on how her musical style has evolved since her debut single, and reveals the Laid-Back Camp character that she relates to the most.

Asaka made her debut as an artist in 2016 with “Open your eyes”, her first single and the ending theme for the Occultic;Nine anime. She has since gone on to contribute songs to ISLAND , Laid-Back Camp , A Centaur's Life , Shikizakura , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU (TV) , She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man , among other anime. Her latest single is "Natsuyume Noisy", which is also the second opening theme of the Summer Time Rendering anime.

