Brazilian Libertarian Politician Uses Anime Parodies in His Campaign Advertising

Brazilian politician Kim Kataguiri has been posting anime parody campaign ads on his YouTube channel to gear up for the upcoming general election on Sunday. On Wednesday, he posted a parody of Chika's iconic dance from the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime. Kataguiri himself, dressed in the Kaguya-sama 's male school uniform, is shown dancing alongside a Chika cosplayer .

The lyrics parody the ending theme song "Chikatto Chika Chika" performed by Chika voice actress Konomi Kohara . Kataguiri revels in his victory over the left-wing Workers' Party (PT) and vows to keep fighting corruption.

His latest video on Thursday parodies Bleach with parody lyrics of Yui's opening theme song "Rolling Star". He vows to lower taxes, cut privileges, and fight the PT. The song also references League of Legends and the "Jutsu" techniques from Naruto , and also urges viewers to vote for "the Japanese Guy." (Kataguiri is the grandson of Japanese immigrants.)

Kataguiri was elected congressman in October 2018 at the age of 22. He is one of the founders and leaders of the Free Brazil Movement, a libertarian group that opposes Brazil's state capitalism in favor of free market policies. He is a populist figure who found his start in politics by posting popular satirical videos on YouTube . He also streams video games on Twitch.

Thanks to Vini for the translation help.